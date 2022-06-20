A Famous Turkish Actress Dies After Falling From Her Balcony

The beloved actress Yonca Türkman passed away.



The famous Turkish actress Yonca Turkman died after falling from the balcony of her house on the fifteenth floor in Istanbul, northwest Turkey.



According to the media, Yonca Türkman, who played roles in many TV series, fell from the balcony of her house in the Gaziosmanpaşa

yesterday morning.

it was also reported that after Türkman fell from the balcony of her house on the fifteenth floor for an unknown reason, the neighbors informed the police and medical teams immediately.



The medical teams confirmed that the actress died immediately after falling from the balcony to the ground, while preliminary investigations revealed that Turkman was alone in the house, and the investigation into the accident is still underway.

TV series played by YONCA TÜRKMAN

The TV series that the beloved actor played before are as follows;

Lonely wolf

Goodness

name is Love

All About Marriage

The actor also appeared in commercials such as Hepsiburada advertisement, Spotify advertisement and Bosch advertisement.