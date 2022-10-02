Famous Turkish Star Insults Arabs

Bittersoet's actor Kaan Urgancıoğlu receives backlash after harshly insulting Arabs in a newly released video.

Kaan Urgancıoğlu who plays the role of Ameer in the Turkish series 'Love is Blind' angers his fans and audience after insulting Arabs while a fan tried to take a picture with him.

And a short clip surfaced around the internet that shows a fan trying to take a picture with the Turkish star Kaan Urgancıoğlu while behind the scenes of the Turkish series 'Yargı'

And the fan, who is an Arab, asked the actor to send a message to his Arab fans, but Kaan refused, and the fan described the Turkish actor as 'self-centered' and full of unhealthy ego, and soon after the video was shared, Kaan received tons of backlash.

Another surprising news concerning the cast of Bittersoet (Love is Blind) revolved around ''Süreyya Gürsel Evren'', as the Turkish actor was found dead in his home in Pendik, Istanbul.

It was reported that Süreyya Gürsel Evren was having a late get-together with his friends when he decided to leave home early to go home to Pendik.

And the next morning, at around 8:00 AM the neighbors found Süreyya Gürsel Evren dead on the floor.

Süreyya Gürsel Evren

Shortly after, police arrived at the scene, and after investigations, it was confirmed that Süreyya fell from the third floor of his home, and police are investigating his death, to know if his passing was an accident or a suicide attempt, or maybe intentional murder.

According to the information received from the artist's close circle, and after the body was presented to forensic medicine, it is reported that the late star suffered a heart attack on the balcony, lost his balance, and fell to the ground.

By Alexandra Abumuhor