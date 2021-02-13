Fan to Tiffany Haddish: 'Walk Around Naked'

Tiffany Haddish has been taking romance advice from one of her fans, who told her never to “walk around naked” in front of her partner.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star – who is dating rapper Common – has revealed a 67-year-old woman wrote to her with some useful tips for lasting love, including how to handle arguments and how to make sure a partner “works” to see her naked.

Tiffany revealed: "She said she was single and she gave me all the tips that she wish somebody would have told her when she was dating [and] when she got married ... that would have probably made her marriage last longer and would have made it easier for her.

"[She said] 'When you have an argument with him, express how you feel. You don't got to scream at him, but express how you feel and then shut up.’

"She's like, 'Always wear a nightgown to bed. Never go to bed naked - make him work to see you naked.”

And the 41-year-old actress joked she’s already tried some of the tips out on Common, as she added: “I think they’re working!”



Tiffany also discussed her Valentine’s Day (02.14.21) plans with the 48-year-old musician, as she said she isn’t a fan of limiting love to just one day a year.

She said: "I'm not going to let society tell me what day I'm supposed to be loving on somebody. If somebody's supposed to be loving on me, that needs to happen on a daily basis."

Currently, the couple are seeing each other two to three times a week due to Common’s busy schedule as he works on his next album, but they still make sure to talk every day on FaceTime.

Tiffany told the ‘PEOPLE Every Day’ podcast: "But we talk every day. We're always FaceTiming and checking in with each other and making sure we're doing good.

“It's funny because when we do get together ... you know [when] how you haven't seen your bestie in a long time? He'll be like, 'This gets on my nerves when you do this.' And we're laughing about it."