Fans and Friends Remember Late Rapper Mac Miller

Mac Miller's loved ones remember him on the third anniversary of his death.

In 2018 Mac whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his Los Angeles home from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

And Annually, the rapper's family friends, and fans gather at the famous Blue Slide Park to celebrate the late rapper’s legacy, However, the event was canceled last year due to the unfortunate events of COVID-19.

We’re excited to finally announce our

3rd Annual ‘Celebration of Mac Miller’.



September 10th – Blue Slide Park.



See you soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/26VPt3ZaB1 — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) July 9, 2021

On September 7th, friends, family, and fans took to social media to remember the late singer, among them are, Juicy J, Kehlani, and his best friend Dylan Reynolds.

good morning we only playing mac miller today <3 pic.twitter.com/7KUt39xw91 — r!ley (@bi222ch) September 7, 2021

R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2021

Let’s smoke out & listen to Mac Miller all day 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2021

To the man who’s music inspired and saved a generation, thank you. You are loved and missed dearly 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Lzg1PgssIA — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) September 7, 2021