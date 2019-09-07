Fans be Ready as Pat Sharp to Start We Love The 90's Tour

Pat Sharp will host the We Love The 90's UK tour.



The former host of ITV's 'FunHouse' will be bringing the nostalgic road trip to the nation as he looks to take people back to a period of time "where people got excited about pop music" with 15 classic acts set for the shows.



He said: "Imagine a time when the Internet didn't exist. People went out and bought singles and albums on cassette from music shops.



"Everyone listened to the radio and discovered these great pop songs. Sundays were for tuning in to the Chart Show to hear who was in the Top 40 and who made No.1. That was the nineties! "It'll be nice to be transported back to that time, where people got excited about pop music. Even if it is just for one night."



Topping the bill are the likes of Vengaboys, Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base and 2 Unlimited, with Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway and Dr. Alban joining the fun.







Culture Beat, Cappella, Rednex and C+C Music Factor are also set for the tour, with DJ Sash, Robin S, La Bouche and Alice DJ rounding off the line-up, which bosts over 120 million record sales and 60 UK top 10 single between the 15 acts.



The tour will kick off in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on December 13, while the fun rolls into Birmingham's Genting Arena the follow night.



On December 18, fans will get to enjoy the show at London's Wembley Arena before a night at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow the next evening.



The tour comes to an end on December 20 with one last show at Mancester Arena.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at aegpresents.co.uk.

This article has been adapted from its original source.