Fans Slam Billie Eilish For Promoting Her New Album in Israel

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 2nd, 2021 - 07:56 GMT
Happier Than Ever is distributed in Israel by Universal Music Group. 
Highlights
Billie Eilish slammed for saying ‘hi Israel’ in promo video

Billie Eilish sparked controversy after promoting a video for her new album Happier Than Ever for her Israel fans.

“Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish, and I’m so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ is out now,” she says in a clip posted to her TikTok.

Soon after Eilish's video, Po-Palestinian flooded social media with criticism and anger towards the singer for recognizing Israel as a state. 

One responder wrote: "Educate yourself and see what Israel are doing for Palestinian children."

Another wrote "Billie, it’s occupied Palestinian land, not Israel."

Happier Than Ever is distributed in Israel by Universal Music Group. 

 

 


