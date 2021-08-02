Fans Slam Billie Eilish For Promoting Her New Album in Israel

Billie Eilish sparked controversy after promoting a video for her new album Happier Than Ever for her Israel fans.

“Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish, and I’m so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ is out now,” she says in a clip posted to her TikTok.

Soon after Eilish's video, Po-Palestinian flooded social media with criticism and anger towards the singer for recognizing Israel as a state.

One responder wrote: "Educate yourself and see what Israel are doing for Palestinian children."

Another wrote "Billie, it’s occupied Palestinian land, not Israel."

billie eilish being a zionist is literally not surprising at all — مؤيد 𓂆 🕊 (@levantinehabibi) July 31, 2021

Billie Eilish really went from being one of the most loved artists to one of the most hated real quick 😭 — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) July 31, 2021

“hi israel im billie eilish and i’m blah blah blah” well hi tf billie eilish i’m a palestinian that doesn’t have the right to see my country again and if i go there i’d live in fear of being bombed or killed. think before you speak @billieeilish #billie #Palestine — dania 🇵🇸 (@dania_alzain) July 31, 2021

Happier Than Ever is distributed in Israel by Universal Music Group.