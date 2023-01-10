  1. Home
Farah Abdullah upset over Demet's new series, here's why

Published January 10th, 2023 - 11:13 GMT
Farah Abdullah upset over Demet's new series, here's why
Zeynep Abdullah turned down the role

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Farah Zeynep Abdullah caused a fuss over social media after her 'frustration' with Demet Özdemir's newest series 'My name is Farah' 

My Name is Farah is set to feature both Turkish stars, Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek. And now, Farah Zeynep Abdullah raised controversy as she is disturbed by the name of the new Turkish production. 

And a Turkish journalist revealed that  Farah Zeynep Abdullah was offered first to play the lead role in the series, but she refused as she is not taking in any roles currently due to the long working hours and the commitment it requires. 

After Zeynep Abdullah turned down the role, it was offered to Aslı Enver, who also refused to star in the series due to her pregnancy. 

Eventually, starring in the show ended up being famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir, who immediately accepted the offer. 

After the directors of the show chose the name 'Farah' for the main character, it was revealed by a Turkish journalist that Farah Zeynep Abdullah was not pleased by the choice of name, as it matches hers. 

Here first reaction was: ''Are you seriously choosing the same name as the main character?''

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 

