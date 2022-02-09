Farah Alhadi 27th Birthday Surprise.

Farah Alhadi and Aqeel Alraisi, who took a break from their relationship are back together!!

After disappearing from social media by leaving a message: " my lovely fans, I will take a break from work and social media, don't be afraid I will take this break to come back with a great spirit, I will miss you, " Farah came back to celebrate her 27th birthday and got a surprise that she didn't expect.

By collaborating with Farah's sister Shouq Alhadi, Aqeel surprised Farah by showing up to a romantic song and giving her a cake and romantic gifts which made her hug him in front of everyone and deny their divorce news.

One of the gifts that Aqeel gave to Farah which she considered so special is a book, which he wrote on many ideas and wishes for her.

Aqeel published many stories with Farah on his Snapchat account and called her "My Gift."

Many Followers reacted to this news, some of the fans showed their happiness, the others considered the breakup and everything only a "lie" to grab attention and to spotlight their lives on social media.