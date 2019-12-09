Fares Karam Concert in Australia Turns Into Bloody Battle, 6 Men in Critical Condition! (Videos)

British newspaper Daily Mail reported that Lebanese singer Fares Karam's concert in Australia turned into a bloody battle, as a group of men stormed the venue and started stabbing people.

The video published from La Mirage reception and conference center in Melbourne where the concert was held, shows a hall filled with fans enjoying Karam's songs. Shortly after, a group of men, one of them carrying a huge knife, attacked concert goers, spilling blood on the floor.

The newspaper reported that six people were taken to hospital after being wounded and that a 29-year-old man was in critical condition. Three others underwent surgery as a result of the attack that occurred at dawn.

Daily Mail reported that the attackers arrived to the concert early on but were turned away. They returned later to the hall and quarreled with employees around 2 am, after which they stormed the concert and attacked the audience.

Australian police announced that they have opened an investigation into the incident, but no charges have been brought against any persons or groups so far. There has been no comment from the Lebanese artist about the incident yet and he has only published videos showing part of the ceremony on his Twitter account.