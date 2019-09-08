  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2019 - 10:33 GMT
Fashion Forward Dubai is set to return for its latest edition this October. Hosted at Dubai Design District, this avant-garde gathering of fashion designers, connoisseurs and enthusiasts elevates the city’s role as a hub for fashion in the Middle East.

This year’s event centres around a “shop-now” feature where digital and physical platforms will allow buyers and consumers to purchase showcased collections. Visitors will even find an amplified retail pop-up offering to match the event’s pace, displaying a curated selection of the region’s top fashion and accessory designers, alongside global brands exhibiting collections exclusive to the Middle East.

Since its debut in 2013, Fashion Forward Dubai has been a critical stage for emerging and established designers across the region. It places a bright spotlight on the Middle East's trailblazing fashion community and is a highly-anticipated event in the region's cultural calendar.

Date 30 October - 02 November 2019
Category Lifestyle , Community
Venue Dubai Design District d3
Telephone +971 4 240 7122
Website http://www.fashionforward.ae/

 

