The Fast Saga's Youtube Page Shares F9's New Teaser Trailer

Diesel's Dom Toretto and Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz are living a quiet life together with their son Brian before they reunite with their friends to stop a world-shattering plot.

The teaser aired Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

The Fast Family will have to contend with Dom's brother Jakob, portrayed by John Cena. Jakob is a skilled assassin and high-performance driver.

Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also appear in the teaser, which features a car smashing through a building sideways.

F9, from returning series director Justin Lin, is set to hit theaters on May 28. Cardi B also stars.

The Fast & Furious saga will come to an end with an 11th and final film, Universal Pictures announced in October. Lin will also direct the next two installments following F9.