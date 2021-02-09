The Fast Saga's Youtube Page Shares F9's New Teaser Trailer

Diesel's Dom Toretto and Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz are living a quiet life together with their son Brian before they reunite with their friends to stop a world-shattering plot.
The teaser aired Sunday during Super Bowl LV.
The Fast Family will have to contend with Dom's brother Jakob, portrayed by John Cena. Jakob is a skilled assassin and high-performance driver.
Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also appear in the teaser, which features a car smashing through a building sideways.
F9, from returning series director Justin Lin, is set to hit theaters on May 28. Cardi B also stars.
The Fast & Furious saga will come to an end with an 11th and final film, Universal Pictures announced in October. Lin will also direct the next two installments following F9.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.