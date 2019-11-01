Fathom Events Wants to Take 'Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes to Theaters

Fathom Events announced on Thursday plans to bring multiple Thanksgiving-themed episodes of Friends to select movie theaters nationwide.

The episodes will be screened on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. local time and on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Each day will feature four different episodes that have been remastered in 4K resolution.



Tickets go on sale Friday through Fathom Events.

Fathom Events previously screened Friends episodes in movie theaters in September, attracting 230,000 fans and earning $2.9M at the box office.





The screenings are in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Friends which has remained a popular sitcom due to being available on Netflix.

The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey), first arrived on NBC in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons.

All 236 episodes of Friends will be moving from Netflix to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service HBO Max which will launch in May 2020.

Aniston recently joined Instagram and uploaded a selfie of herself with the rest of the Friends cast.