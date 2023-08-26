Fatima Al-Momen: Shocking accident footage and new drugs accusations

ALBAWABA - Kuwaitis and Arabs are still in shock because of the fatal accident caused by Kuwaiti fashionista Fatima Al-Momen two days ago and killed 3 men up until this moment.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that two men have lost their lives after Fatima Al-Momen crossed a red light and crashed into their car, with two more being admitted to the ICU.

Unfortunately, the death toll has increased by one today after a third man lost his life due to severe injury as a result of the accident.

It turned out that Fatima Al-Momen was driving a white Bentley, and it was massively destroyed after the accident based on the images circulating on social media.

صورة لسيارة الفاشينيستا الكويتية و سيارة المجني عليهم💔. pic.twitter.com/YLjFn8T3dC — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 25, 2023

A video circulating of Fatima Al-Momen's car, which caused the painful traffic accident:

فيديو متداول لسيارة الفاشينيستا فاطمة المؤمن التي تسببت في حادث مروري أليم 😰.

pic.twitter.com/HWj9gQtV1k August 25, 2023

Fatima Al-Momen faces new accusations related to drugs

News page @NetworkKw wrote on X platform:

"4 boxes of Lyrica drug were found in the car that was driven by fashionista Fatima Al-Momen, and a new charge will be added to her, which is the charge of possession of narcotic substances with the intent of abuse and trafficking, and the seized items were referred to the Drug Control for examination."

تم العثور على 4 كراتين من مخدر اللاريكا في السيارة التي كانت تقودها الفاشنيستا فاطمة المؤمن وستتم اضافة تهمة جديدة لها وهي تهمة حيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي والاتجار وتمت احالة المضبوطات لمكافحة المخدرات لفحصها pic.twitter.com/U2b3B3RRvu — شبكة الكويت (@NetworkKw) August 25, 2023

Fatima Al-Momen might face jail time up to 4 years

Page @sah_doc wrote on X platform:

"The man who owns the vehicle and who was next to the fashionista Fatima Al-Momen is called "M. Al-Marzouq", and Fatima Al-Momen confessed everything after the test proved that she was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs, and a security source said that she will be accused of a criminal charge and face 4 years of imprisonment."

الشاب الذي يملك المركبة والذي كان بجانب الفاشنيستا فاطمة المؤمن يدعى "م.المرزوق " ، والمؤمن اعترفت بكل شيء بعد وصول التحليل الذي يثبت قيادتها المركبة تحت تأثير المواد المخدرة ، ومصدر أمني يؤكد أنها ستحال بتهمة جنائية وتواجه الحبس 4 سنوات pic.twitter.com/B9ZodTfTM8 — شاهين سناب (@sah_doc) August 25, 2023

Who is Fatima Al-Momen?

Fatima Essam Hamad Al-Moamen is a 30-year-old Kuwaiti fashionista and beauty expert. She became famous on social media since 2014, and she identifies herself as an architect.