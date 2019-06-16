Feature Film Weldi and Animation Film The Tower Screen at the Franco Arab Film Festival in Jordan

Two films distributed by MAD Solutions will take part in the 25th Franco Arab Film Festival in Amman (June 17- 24).





The films are: Weldi by director Mohamed Ben Attia and animation film The Tower by director Mats Grorud. Weldi will screen on Thursday, June 23 at 09:00 PM (GMT+3) and The Tower will screen on Wednesday, June 22.



The Franco Arab Film Festival is the most important cultural event that has been organized by the French Institute of Jordan for more than 20 years now. Celebrating the Festival's 25th anniversary this year, the French Institute highlights the significant role played by France in supporting French-Arab co-productions and encouraging emerging Jordanian filmmakers through a number of competitions.



About Weldi:



Weldi made its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival within its Directors' Fortnight section, and competed in the Official Competition of the El Gouna Film Festival, where Tunisian actor Mohamed Dhrif won the El Gouna Star for Best Actor. The film won the Grand Prix at the Festival du Film Méditerranée de Bastia in France.



Weldi screened at several film festivals, including the Casablanca Arab Film Festival, Carthage Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The film also screened at the3rd Cairo Cinema Days and the Arab Film Festival Rotterdam.



Weldi follows Riadh, who is about to retire from his work as a forklift operator at the port of Tunis. The life he shares with his wife Nazli revolves around their only son Sami, who is preparing for his high school exams. The boy's repeated migraine attacks are a cause of much worry to his parents. But when he finally seems to be getting better, Sami suddenly disappears.

Written and directed by Mohamed Ben Attia, and produced by Dora Bouchoucha's Nomadis Images, Les Films du Fleuve and Tanit Films, Weldi stars Mohamed Dhrif, Mouna Mejri, Zakaria Ben Ayed, Imen Cherif, Taylan Mintas and Tarik Copti. The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.



About The Tower:



The Tower received the Liv Ullmann Peace Prize and the Professional Jury: 2nd Prize for Best Animated Feature Film at the Chicago International Children's Film Festival. The film took part in the Cairo International Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, London Palestine Film Festival, Palestine Cinema Days, Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France, Arab Film Festival in Famac in France, Busan International Film Festival, Helsinki International Film Festival, and the European Film Festival in Ishbilia. The film also screened at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Cairo Cinema Days, San Sebastian Human Rights Film Festival in Spain, and the Metropolis Youth Film Festival in Lebanon.



Written and directed by Mats Grorud, The Tower features the voices of Romina Adl Kasravi, Mohamed Bakri, Najila Said, and Morad Hassan. The film is a French- Swedish-Norwegian coproduction that is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.



Wardi, an eleven-year-old Palestinian girl, lives with her whole family in the refugee camp where she was born. She learns about her family's history through stories told to her by three earlier generations of refugees.

