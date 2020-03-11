Fella El Djazairia HYSTERICALLY Screaming and Praying: 'I Hope That Anyone with Coronavirus Spits on You'! Watch

Algerian singer Fella El Djazairia wished that those who took part in the Algerian demonstrations asking for "new revolution" be infected with Coronavirus, because of her objection to the demonstrations.

Fella's statements caused a widespread controversy among followers on social media, and was attacked for her unexplained position.

A leaked video showing the Algerian artist screaming and cursing the citizens participating in the demonstrations, saying: "I hope that anyone who got Coronairus spits on all of you and spreads Coronavirus to all of the movement participants. What do you need from this movement?"

Fella added: "May God destroy your houses, you displaced us and killed our children, I curse you.. I hate you"

The clip caused an uproar among the audience, who launched an attack on Fella and criticized her words, wishing she would live what she wished them, which made her apologize for her offenses towards her own people, the Algerians.

Fella published a new video in which she justified her screaming and insulting the movement, explaining that she was going through a bad psychological state during this period, and noted that her foot was broken, and she said: "I had problems, but it all is okay, thank God."

She added, "Algerian people are the first people I love after God, and I appeared in this video to apologize officially to all Algerian people, I love you to death and don't be upset with me, I am just going through a difficult period."

Fella continued: "I am not against the movement. I told you to go down and make the fifth covenant and I was supportive of you. Forgive me for the offensive words. I was going through a difficult period and my leg is broken. I apologize to all the Algerian people for what I said, the invitation is from my heart, don't be upset with me".