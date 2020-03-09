Fenty Beauty Operates a House Where People Film TikTok Videos

US superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna is always a step ahead. Her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, now operates a house where content creators come together to film TikTok videos using Fenty Beauty products.

Rihanna announced the news this week at a Los Angeles launch event for her latest product.

“I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators,” she said at the party.

“I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is like a hub.

”The Fenty Beauty TikTok house has already hosted several creators including Makayla, Emmy Combs, and Savannah Palacio — famous for their beauty-related content on the social app — who have already started shooting videos and posting content online.