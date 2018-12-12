Festive Fun awaits at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi this Holiday Season

Make it a holiday season to remember at the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park alongside your favorite DC Super Heroes and animation super stars!

‘Tis the season to be merry at the UAE’s newest theme park! Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is celebrating its inaugural festive season with fun-filled activities and shows taking place at the park during the month of December.

ENJOY a special festive celebration at Warner Bros. Plaza:

Celebrate the holiday season with a fun show featuring all your favorite Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera characters, who will be dressed to impress with festive flair at the Warner Bros. Plaza! Guests will have the chance to cozy up next to all their favorite characters including Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Tweety and Scooby-Doo, as well as famed Super Heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman for a photo that is sure to be Insta-worthy.

The festive show will run several times a day from 21 December to 8 January. Show timings are available at the park’s gates.

For a full list of shows available at the park visit https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/shows

SHOP a unique range of holiday gifts!

From one-of-a-kind souvenirs to a range of exclusive merchandise and collectibles, look no further than the park’s 22 themed shops this year. Guests with an annual pass card will receive a 25% discount on all their shopping purchases. No annual pass? No problem - ADCB cardholders can also enjoy 15% discount on items bought at the park.

For a full list of shops available at the park, visit https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en/shopping.

HOST your Seasonal Holiday Party at the Park

For an office holiday party with a twist, book your corporate dinner at The Starlight restaurant this year. Available on weekdays until the 20th of December, don’t miss a chance to celebrate the festive season with your comrades and enjoy a five-course culinary experience complete with complimentary park access from 5pm – 7pm, followed by a signature Sit-down Merry Dinner from 7pm – 9pm.

Menu selections to be pre-ordered 72 hours in advance of event date. Packages start from AED450pp with a minimum of 40 PAX. To enquire or book, call 600 511115 or e-mail events@yasconcierge.com.

DANCE along to the ACME Beats

This festive season, rumor has it something is amiss at the ACME factory! Inspectors have been called in and guests are invited in to witness ACME Beats, an all-new live entertainment show featuring fun-filled action, physical comedy, lots of drumming and plenty of audience participation offering an immersive experience.

ACME Beats will debut on 14 December, and will take place daily at the ACME Factory in Cartoon Junction. Show timings available at the park’s gates.

CELEBRATE your Birthday the Warner Bros. World way

Those crazy for Looney Tunes, or bats about the Dark Knight can celebrate their birthdays with the help of the Warner Bros. World family for a birthday bash like no other.

The park offers a range of birthday celebration packages. To enquire or book, call 600 511115 or e-mail events@yasconcierge.com.