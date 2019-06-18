Fete de la Musique, or World Music Day, is a celebration of music that takes place every year on 21 June. Originally launched by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, and Maurice Fleuret, this event invited all French citizens to take to the streets with vibrant music, free outdoor concerts and open-invite entertainment. It has since spread to over 120 countries since its conception in 1982.



Now the tradition arrives at Dubai Opera, a world-class performance venue in Downtown Dubai, thanks to the Alliance Francaise Dubai. Local bands and artists will take over the stage in an effort to promote local music and talent. Entrance is free and requires registration in advance.

Date 21 June 2019 Category Live Entertainment , Family Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price Free with registration Admission 7pm Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/fete-de-la-musique-2/