Fifi Abdo Starts Summer Vacation as Her Daughter Disses Ramez Jalal

Fifi Abdo has been busy for the past period in the shoot of the series "Mamlakt Al Ghajar" (The Kingdom of the Gypsy) which was screened in Ramadan 2019, in addition to her participation in a Kuwaiti play that was performed during Eid Al-Fitr.

Yet, after a period of being busy Fifi finally began her vacation. Abdo posted a new image via Instagram, where she appeared on the beach wearing a summer dress with cheerful colors.





In another story, actress Azza Mujahid, Fifi Abdo's daughter, expressed her resentment at Ramez Jalal's prank shows, which screens every year during Ramadan, pointing out that what is happening is an insult to the artists.

(Source: azzamegahed - Instagram)

"The comments made by Ramez Jalal at the beginning of each episode are an insult to the artists," said Mujahid in a recent statement to the press. "He talks about them badly, while he thinks he is a comedian," she continued.

Izzat Mujahid added that Ramez Jalal puts the stars in terrifying situations and under pressure, which makes them appear inappropriately on screen in front of the public and their families, noting that he must stop presenting those programs.

Azza Mujahid also confirmed her complete refusal to appear in those programs that she can't seem to label as "entertaining".

Fifi Abdo is one of the artists who have appeared with Ramiz Jalal in his prank shows more than once. Recently, she appeared in "Ramez Fil Shalal" (Ramez in the Waterfall), in the first episode that trended instantly on social media due to her reactions.

The latest work of Azza Mujahid alongside her mother Fifi Abdo is the series "Mamlaket El Ghajar", which was screened in this year's Ramadan season and Fifi recently appeared alongside Lebanese singer Rami Ayach in the music video for the song "Sakaker Al Sukkar" (Sugar Sugar) that was written by Khaled Farnas, composed by Amr Shazly, and arranged by Mohammed Shafiq and its music video was directed by Fadi Haddad.