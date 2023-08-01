Fifi Abdou attacks Mohammed Abdu

ALBAWABA - Egyptian belly dancer, Fifi Abdou throws shade at Mohammed Abdu.

Fifi Abdou took to her Instagram story to share a video of one of Sherine Abdel Wahab's concerts, and wrote: "Old singer Mohammed Abdu says Sherine is a performer and not a singer, and if that is true, you are a dancer."

The Saudi singer believes that Sherine is just a performer and not a talented singer, and Abdou was not happy about it and quickly went public to defend Abdel Wahab.

However, after her post, the belly dancer received tons of criticism and eventually took down her post.

Later on, Fifi shared a picture of her story of the Saudi singer and wrote: "First of all I want to say that, Mohammed Abdu is one of the artists I love and respect the most, I shared a clip from a Tik Tok only because I liked Sherine's song and nothing else, and if I have seen or paid attention to the lyrics before I wouldn't have shared the song."

She added that this is the consequence of her not finishing school, and that resulted in her not reading the words.

Fifi confirmed that she appreciates Mohammed Abdu and stated that she does not want to cause controversy because it was not intentional from the start.