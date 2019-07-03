Film Workshops at Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery

Creative minds, sign up for immersive workshops at Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery this July.



Join Marc Pascual Canals on 6 July to dissect the 1968 drama/action 'The Charge of the Light Brigade' by Tony Richardson. From angles and scale to composition and lighting, analyse select sequences of the movie to improve your skills.



Filmmaker George Saad is running a scriptwriting workshop. On Day 1 (13 July), students will discuss brainstorming techniques and how to nurture ideas into plots, characters and conflicts. On Day 2 (14 July), dive into the details of screenplay formats, treatments and language before beginning to write your own first draft. Students will polish their second draft with deeper dialogues and characters before receiving feedback on Day 3 (20 July).



Call or email info@aishaalabbarartgallery.com to reserve your spot.

Date 06 July - 20 July 2019 Category Experiences , Arts Venue Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery Telephone +971 54 442 6598 Ticket price Cinema Workshop: AED70

Scriptwriting Workshop: AED900 Admission Cinema Workshop (6 July): 4-6pm

Scriptwriting Workshop (13-14 July & 20 July): 11am onwards Website https://www.aishaalabbarartgallery.com/workshops