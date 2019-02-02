Since Film's Debut Rami Malek Takes Over All Award Shows

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (Twitter)

He took rock fans by storm when he brought Freddie Mercury back to life with his portrayal of the iconic performer in Bohemian Rhapsody.

And since his film's debut, Rami Malek has taken over award shows, nabbing a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, while being a top contender for Best Actor at the Oscars.

The 37-year-old actor attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday where he nabbed the Outstanding Performer of the Year award.

Rami layered a simple black T-shirt underneath a solid blazer for the event.

The Los Angeles native completed his look with classic slacks and dress shoes.

Despite the night being all about him, Rami kept to a laid-back approach while on the carpet.

Bohemian Rhapsody was directed by Bryan Singer, who has been in headlines for his alleged sexual abuse against minors.

While at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, Rami addressed the elephant in the room, that of his former director.

Bryan had been fired from the biopic, but it was reportedly due to his 'not showing up to work on the film,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'I've sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard.'

The actor went on to describe his experience with his former director, which he described as 'not pleasant.'

'In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point.

'For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don't think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did.'