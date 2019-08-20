FIM is the only exhibition in the region which focuses on interior components, fittings and materials. It is located with INDEX and arrives as part of the Middle East Design & Technology Week. Now in its second year, FIM links manufacturers, interior designers, project managers and procurement professionals to industry-specific components as well as global furniture and technology suppliers.



It’s a great opportunity to meet potential clients and initiate new business opportunities. Exhibitors will meet interior manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa region. and products at this show are available to purchase individually as well as bulk orders for projects. Sign up to attend FIM for free.

Date 17 September - 19 September 2019 Category Business Venue Dubai World Trade Centre Telephone +971 4 445 3648 Ticket price Free with registration Admission 11am-8pm Website https://www.futureinteriorsproducts.com/