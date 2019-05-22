Final Toy Story 4 Trailer Released

However, audiences don't get to see if Canada's greatest stuntman lands the motorcycle stunt jump as the pair leap towards a wooden cabinet.

And while Duke poses up a storm in a silly segment of the preview, the 54-year-old John Wick action star saw him as 'a wounded person.'

'Every kid has their toy, and Duke let his kid down when he couldn't do what the commercial said he could,' Reeves told EW in March.

'So he's a wounded person! He's needing to have some, I don't know, catharsis. Some feeling. I wanted him to have a real sensitivity and a soft heart...like, "You have a kid? I had a kid. I let him down!" And he can get quiet.'

Keanu continued: 'Duke becomes an important part of trying to save Woody and Bo [Peep]'s mission. They take his skills as a motorcycle daredevil and ask him to confront his fear of failure in order to help the greater good.'

In the four-quel, directed by Josh Cooley, Woody makes it his mission to protect Bonnie's craft project-turned-toy Forky, who's suffering an existential crisis during a family road trip.

'Woody, why am I alive?' Tony Hale could be heard asking as Forky.

Elsewhere, comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were introduced as Bunny and Ducky, who plot with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) to take an old woman down.

Missing from the teaser was the villain of Toy Story 4, a 1950s pullstring doll called Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

The talented ensemble also includes the late Don Rickles, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, Michael Keaton, Kristen Schaal, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, and Laurie Metcalf.

The first three Toy Story installments amassed a formidable $1.938B at the global box office, but there is speculation that the fourth will be the final film.