Finally, ALL The Kar-Jenner Sisters Featured in One Picture

But it was a great surprise for fans when both Kim and Khloe posted the same photo of themselves with Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to their Instagrams on Monday.





All five women looked fantastic posing at Khloe's birthday last Thursday as the Good American designer captioned the pic: 'Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters! You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo and to make sure everybody is staring at the camera. The photo approval is a whole other story.'

'PS Kim stole my photo,' she added.

The 'photo approval' quip may refer to the often rumored prima donna attitudes some of the Kardashian klan reportedly flex.

It was reported that Kylie behaved like quite the diva on the set of a new Harper's Bazaar Arabia photo shoot on Monday.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul appears in the magazine's new issue celebrating 'the art of power' alongside Kris Jenner. The beauty queen's daughter Stormi, also made her debut alongside the duo, marking the one-year-old's first ever cover shoot.

Kylie rolled up in her silver Lamborghini Urus an hour late and quickly headed 'straight to hair and makeup' with 'no handshakes, no eye contact', according to the magazine..

Her demeanor was in stark contrast to her mother Kris , 63, who arrived punctually for the session and 'took her time to walk around the set, greeting everyone and introducing herself.'

The momager attempted to explain Kylie's behavior by telling the production team: 'I’ve always just been here to be a support system and to be able to guide her along a path business-wise, but she is one million per cent the creative.'

However, when Kylie eventually made it in front of the cameras, she reportedly got into the spirit and even offered a Dolce & Gabanna dress for Stormi to wear.

'Let’s do this!' the youngest of the Jenner clan shouted.

Starting a cosmetics company at the age of 17 and have it reach sales of $360 million four years later, may give one a bit of a prima donna attitude.

But in the interview, Kylie said her life is not about the bank roll.

'I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,' she explained.