Find Your New Year’s Eve Bollywood Fix in Dubai

If you’re still looking for a last minute desi New Year’s Eve plan, we’ve got you covered. There’s never a shortage of exciting events for Bollywood fans in Dubai and 31 December is no different. From family-friendly galas (with free babysitting!) to late night extravaganzas with fireworks, there are plenty of ways to enter 2020 dancing to your favourite beats. Take your pick with this round-up of top Bollywood celebrations in the city.

Sing along with Bollywood’s Badshah

If you’re searching for a starlit affair, look no further than Race 2020. One of India’s most popular rap stars, Badshah, is hosting a dynamic concert at The Meydan Hotel to ring in the new year. Hear him perform catchy hits including 'Kala Chashma' and 'Sheher Ki Ladki’ to get you in the dancing mood and keep the vibes running high when singers Sukriti & Prakriti, DJ Buddha and DJ Jeff take the stage.

Cost: From AED79

Where: The Meydan Hotel

Buy tickets

Dance through decades past at Hitchki

There’s no better way to enter a new decade than by paying homage to the previous one. Grand Millennium Dubai’s trendy Indian restaurant Hitchki, known and loved for its quirky puns and energising ambience, is hosting a Bollywood Decade Party for the books. Dance the night away to top tracks from the last ten years and feast on delicious treats from their fusion menu.

Cost: From AED575

Where: Hitchki, Grand Millennium Duba

Buy tickets

A family-friendly night of dinner and dancing

The whole family can celebrate in style at Crowne Plaza Dubai’s The Party Tonite ‘19. A follow-up to last year’s successful event, the latest edition takes place in the lavish Jumeirah Ballroom, where you can feast on a decadent buffet. Hit the dance floor while a live DJ plays memorable Bollywood tunes and welcome 2020 with your loved ones. There are special arrangements for the little ones, including animated film screenings, sleeping provisions and free babysitting.

Cost: From AED350

Where: Crowne Plaza Dubai

Buy tickets

Celebrate under the stars

Join television personality Simran Ahuja as she hosts a dynamic celebration under the open skies at Zabeel Park. Friends and family alike will enjoy this affair, which features Bollywood, hip-hop and Punjabi tunes along with exciting games and delicious food stalls. Come prepared to win fun prizes and ring in the occasion watching the dazzling fireworks at Dubai Frame when the clock strikes midnight. Children under three enter for free.



Cost: From AED50

Where: Zabeel Park

Buy tickets

Escape into upbeat Desi melodies

Enjoy spectacular views and a vibrant atmosphere at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club as they host Embrace 2020. DJs Manoj Beatz and Nitesh Gautam will play Bollywood’s favourite tunes well into a new decade with views of the iconic Dubai Creek. Electronic Dance Music fans can also enjoy a dedicated set of the best tracks. A New Year’s Eve celebration is incomplete without Dubai’s glittering fireworks, so don’t miss out on a colourful midnight display at Al Seef.

Cost: From AED150

Where: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Learn more