Find Your New Year’s Eve Bollywood Fix in Dubai

If you’re still looking for a last minute desi New Year’s Eve plan, we’ve got you covered. There’s never a shortage of exciting events for Bollywood fans in Dubai and 31 December is no different. From family-friendly galas (with free babysitting!) to late night extravaganzas with fireworks, there are plenty of ways to enter 2020 dancing to your favourite beats. Take your pick with this round-up of top Bollywood celebrations in the city.
Sing along with Bollywood’s Badshah
If you’re searching for a starlit affair, look no further than Race 2020. One of India’s most popular rap stars, Badshah, is hosting a dynamic concert at The Meydan Hotel to ring in the new year. Hear him perform catchy hits including 'Kala Chashma' and 'Sheher Ki Ladki’ to get you in the dancing mood and keep the vibes running high when singers Sukriti & Prakriti, DJ Buddha and DJ Jeff take the stage.
Cost: From AED79
Where: The Meydan Hotel
Buy tickets
Dance through decades past at Hitchki
There’s no better way to enter a new decade than by paying homage to the previous one. Grand Millennium Dubai’s trendy Indian restaurant Hitchki, known and loved for its quirky puns and energising ambience, is hosting a Bollywood Decade Party for the books. Dance the night away to top tracks from the last ten years and feast on delicious treats from their fusion menu.
Cost: From AED575
Where: Hitchki, Grand Millennium Duba
Buy tickets
A family-friendly night of dinner and dancing
The whole family can celebrate in style at Crowne Plaza Dubai’s The Party Tonite ‘19. A follow-up to last year’s successful event, the latest edition takes place in the lavish Jumeirah Ballroom, where you can feast on a decadent buffet. Hit the dance floor while a live DJ plays memorable Bollywood tunes and welcome 2020 with your loved ones. There are special arrangements for the little ones, including animated film screenings, sleeping provisions and free babysitting.
Cost: From AED350
Where: Crowne Plaza Dubai
Buy tickets
Celebrate under the stars
Join television personality Simran Ahuja as she hosts a dynamic celebration under the open skies at Zabeel Park. Friends and family alike will enjoy this affair, which features Bollywood, hip-hop and Punjabi tunes along with exciting games and delicious food stalls. Come prepared to win fun prizes and ring in the occasion watching the dazzling fireworks at Dubai Frame when the clock strikes midnight. Children under three enter for free.
Cost: From AED50
Where: Zabeel Park
Buy tickets
Escape into upbeat Desi melodies
Enjoy spectacular views and a vibrant atmosphere at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club as they host Embrace 2020. DJs Manoj Beatz and Nitesh Gautam will play Bollywood’s favourite tunes well into a new decade with views of the iconic Dubai Creek. Electronic Dance Music fans can also enjoy a dedicated set of the best tracks. A New Year’s Eve celebration is incomplete without Dubai’s glittering fireworks, so don’t miss out on a colourful midnight display at Al Seef.
Cost: From AED150
Where: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club
Learn more
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.