Fireworks and Discounts to Celebrate Kuwait National Day in Dubai

On 25 February, Kuwait rings in its 58th National Day. As Kuwaitis commemorate their homeland with vivacious activities and entertainment, Dubai joins in to celebrate the fraternal bond between the two Arab nations. Enjoy all the action, from fireworks to fun, with these special events lined up for the day:

Follow the fireworks across town

If you’re looking for a spectacle, Dubai will never disappoint. Catch a breathtaking showcase of pyrotechnics by the shore at Beach Canteen (8:35pm) and The Beach, JBR (9pm) on 25 February to honour the occasion. Dubai Festival City Mall’s record-breaking show IMAGINE has designed a bespoke performance honouring Kuwait, so enjoy lights, lasers, water and fireworks from any one of Festival Bay’s waterfront restaurants at 8pm.

Time: 8:35pm (Beach Canteen), 9pm (The Beach, JBR), 8pm (Dubai Festival City Mall)

See one of the world’s tallest celebrations

That’s right – the iconic Burj Khalifa is dressing up in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag to mark the country’s 58th anniversary. If you’re at The Dubai Mall, gather around Dubai Fountains or grab a seat at one of the water-facing restaurants for a prime view of the eye-catching LED light show. Alternative vantage points include spots across the bridge at Souk Al Bahar and Burj Park Plaza.

Time: 7:10pm, 8:45pm, 9:10pm, 10:10pm

Dive in to Kuwaiti culture with kids

Bring little ones to an illuminating day at Children’s City in Dubai’s Creekside Park. Kuwaiti families can enjoy a day of themed programmes and welcome activities, along with the science park’s regular array of immersive galleries on varying subjects like outer space, Earth, international cultures and more.

Spend a thrilling day at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Exciting news for all Kuwaiti nationals! You are invited to celebrate the day at any of Dubai Parks and Resorts exciting and diverse theme parks at a lowered price. Buy your tickets online and you can avail a 30% discount. What better way to honour the day than by enjoying the rides at Legoland, revelling in the glamour of Bollywood or meeting your favourite characters at Motiongate?

A world of adventure awaits you

Captain America, Ironman, Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls and a world of your favourite television characters want to spend Kuwait National Day with you. If you’re a Kuwaiti local with a child under 12, show your ID at IMG Worlds of Adventures and avail a buy-one-get-one general admission ticket into the world’s largest indoor theme park until 25 February.