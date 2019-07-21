First Look At The Laughter Factory’s August Line-up

Clear out your weekend to make a new set of friends at The Laughter Factory, the UAE’s longest-running comedy night since 1997. August’s line-up hits refresh with three new comedy stars adding a dash of international excellence to Dubai’s buzzing comedy scene from 8-16 August. Don't know what you’re in for? Meet Ro Campbell, Scott Bennett and Dave Fulton right here:

Ro Campbell

Australia-born, UK-based comedian Ro Campbell has perfected a cheeky, albeit dark, sense of humour. To some, he “shoots straight to the funny bone” with his effortless wit and sharp stories. Campbell makes stand-up seem effortless – the mark of a great craftsman – and takes his audience on a journey that is at once exciting, appalling and unpredictable.

Scott Bennett

Scott Bennett’s star rose over the UK’s comedy circuits with blinding speed when he started stand-up in 2009, and it continues to soar. The British comic is likeable and warm, exposing the hilarity of modern living through sardonic, no-nonsense humour. He’s an award-winning comedian whose name appears on television shows like Comedy Central’s The Chris Ramsey Show and alongside respected comedians including Jason Manford and Michael McIntyre.

Dave Fulton

Stand-up star and screenwriter Dave Fulton is a comedy veteran. He joined the business when comedy clubs were fresh and few, at the height of Late Night legend David Letterman. When he’s not building motorcycles and climbing frozen waterfalls, Fulton is travelling the world from end to end with his infallible wit and quick-fire stories. The Idaho-born comic spins entertaining tales from his own life with a delivery that is both deft and simple.

Get your tickets for The Laughter Factory by 1 August to enjoy discounted Early Bird tickets for AED140. See the August schedule below:

8 August: Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

9 August: Grand Millennium Dubai

15 August: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

15 August: TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

16 August: Dukes The Palm

16 August: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah