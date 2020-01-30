  1. Home
First Movie About Jamal Khashoggi: 'Embassy: Went in and Never Got out' Filmed With a Syrian Lens

Published January 30th, 2020 - 08:26 GMT
Wael will present a reimagination of what happened with the journalist

Syrian actor and director Wael Ramadan is preparing for his first experience in directing a movie after spending several years directing TV dramas.

Ramadan revealed during a phone call with Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, that the project will be special because the plot will follow the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Wael will present a re-imagination of what happened with the journalist from the moment he entered his country's embassy in Turkey until he was assassinated.

The film will bear the title "Embassy: Went in and Never Got out", but Ramadan did not reveal more details, such as writers, productions and the date of filming.


