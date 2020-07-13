For the First Time Ever.. An Arab Transexual to Star in a Shamia Environment Series (Picture)

Writer Marwan Kawouk revealed that he will start working on a new series of a Shamia Environment (old Syrian folk town ambiance) entitled Ors Al-Hara "Wedding of the Block," which takes place during the era of the Ottoman occupation.

Lebanese transexual artist Joelle Bader is set to star in the new series, as she published a picture on Instagram with the writer Marwan Kawouk and Syrian actor Ali Karim, famous for his character as Colonel "Abu El Nar" in the series Bab Al Hara.

This is the first time for a transexual woman to star in a series, as Joelle Bader used to be the presenter Abdel Wahab Badr El-Din, but soon he transformed his sex to a woman and returned in the form of a female to break into the art field.

Joelle Bader raised a lot of controversy and questions after undergoing sex reassignment surgery as she claims.

In one of her statements, she said that she does not consider herself a transgender or homosexual, as she is sexually reassigned, and she spoke about all the stages she went through until she performed the surgery and became a woman.