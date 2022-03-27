Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away at 50

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Foo Fighters took to their social media to mourn the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band announced the devastating news on their Twitter page in a statement that read: 'The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins, His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.''

The statement continues: ''Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.''

Even though no cause of death was announced, The Bogota municipal government issued a statement on Saturday that the city's emergency centre had received a report of a patient with "chest pain" and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

It was reported that doctors and paramedics tried to revive the musician, but sadly they did not succeed, and the cause of death is currently under investigation.

"We have begun an investigation to establish the cause of death of the musician, but for now we don't have any available information to share. As the investigation advances we will," a source at the attorney-general's office revealed.

#FEP2022 Un silencio absoluto es lo que se vive en el Festival Estéreo Picnic esta noche tras conocerse la noticia de la muerte de Taylor Hawkins de la banda Foo Fighters. La logística del Festival Estéreo Picnic prendió velas para homenajear el escenario. pic.twitter.com/0DUMhN6rfn — Revista Cromos (@RevistaCromos) March 26, 2022

The band was set to perform as a headline act at the Estéreo Picnic music festival on Saturday evening.

A large video screen displayed a message announced that the band had cancelled their performance and the rest of their South American tour.