'The Forever Purge' is Delayed Due to COVID-19

Deadline said the film was slated to open in theaters on July 10, but has since been pulled from the schedule.

It is unclear whether the movie will get a theatrical release at all since most theaters remain closed as people observe social-distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal recently released its animated adventure Trolls World Tour straight to video on demand, bypassing theaters altogether. Its films The Hunt and The Invisible Man were also released via home entertainment platforms months earlier than planned because of the theater closures.

Last week, the studio announced it would release its comedy The King of Staten Island on streaming services June 12, also skipping a theatrical release.

Earlier in the week, The Purge anthology TV show was canceled after two seasons on USA Network, Variety said.

The decision was made as the network focuses more on unscripted and event-style programming.

Season 2 starred Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nunez and Joel Allen.

The five-film Purge franchise and TV show are set in a society where nothing is illegal for one 12-hour period each year.