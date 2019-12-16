Forget the Ice Bucket Challenge! Watch Myriam Fares' New Contest for Her Saudi Fans

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has announced a new challenge on social media for her Saudi fans, entitled My Lover Is Saudi.

The winner will have the chance to attend all behind-the-scenes preparations before Myriam goes up on stage.

This is the first time Myriam participates in the festivities of Riyadh Season; her concert is scheduled for the 18th of December.

Myriam posted a video on her official social media accounts explaining the details of the challenge:

"A new challenge, for those who wish to accompany me and experience the preparations of an artist before going up on stage. All you have to do is to sing My Lover Is Saudi and publish it on any social media website using the hashtag #MyriamFaresInSaudi."