'Forgive Me'! Turki Alalshikh Leaves Riyadh to Receive Treatment for Brain Tumor! This is His Message to Saudis

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, left the Kingdom on a medical trip that he had postponed due to preparations for the Riyadh Season and other activities of the Entertainment Authority.

Sources confirmed that Turki suffers from intermittent bleeding and irregular sleep, and poor blood circulation in his legs and feet. He's also checking up on a brain tumor located near his gland, that his doctors do not want to surgically operate on at the moment.

Sources close to AlalShikh reassured people about his health, and stated that he would be receiving care from American and European medical teams, wishing him permanent health and wellness, so he can return home to continue his activities as the leader of the entertainment authority, which has achieved unprecedented success in a short period.

From his part, Turki sent a message to the Saudi public, tweeting:

“If there is something I wish, and I hope that you make sure of it, is that all of my concerns is your happiness, and that every Saudi is happy and takes his chance to prove his talent. Forgive me if I am a delinquent, but know that my goal is your happiness.”

اذا فيه شي اتمناه واتمنى تتاكدو منه اني كل همي رضاكم وسعادتكم وان كل سعودي يكون سعيد وماخذ فرصته في اثبات موهبته 🇸🇦🙏🏻❤️ سامحوني اذا مقصر لكن اعرفو ان هدفي سعادتكم ❤️❤️❤️ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) December 4, 2019

Saudis responded to Turki Alalshikh by creating the hashtag #يابو_ناصر (Ya Abu Nasser), wishing him a speedy recovery.