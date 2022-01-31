Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Commits Suicide?

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30.

Kryst died on Sunday after jumping from a 60-story building in NYC at around 7:15 am, the late model lived in the same Orion building on the ninth floor, and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.

Chelsie's family confirmed the devastating news in a statement: "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague we know her impact will live on," they added.

last year, Kryst opened up about being criticized online and how winning Miss USA at the age of 28 made her a target for bullies.

She was the oldest person to have won the pageant, and she also strayed from the norm with her passion for social justice, she was a trained lawyer and Black Lives Matter advocate.

And recently, the late beauty queen revealed that she no longer wanted to practice law because she did not like 'constant micro-aggressions and a lack of diversity'.

To know this was one of Chelsie Kryst last videos is 💔. I’m hurt right by her passing. To know she was fighting silently, to know she wore a mask so well till the end. Mental health does not discriminate. It’s so hard. I pray she’s no longer in pain 🤍

pic.twitter.com/tqMsS4bzk1 — Notes to myself ✍🏽 (@CrystalUju) January 31, 2022

Six days ago, she explained to a fan that she struggled to meet billable hours requirements, and that it felt like 'trading in hours of my life in order to get paid.'

And on her 30th birthday she said ' 'Each time I say “I’m turning 30,” I cringe a little. Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with excitement; other times, my enthusiasm feels hollow, like bad acting...turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I’m running out of time to matter in society’s eyes and it’s infuriating.'