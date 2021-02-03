  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and Star Movies to Host ‘Trophy Takers’ 

FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and Star Movies to Host ‘Trophy Takers’ 

Published February 3rd, 2021 - 07:41 GMT
Make it an award-winning month with ‘Trophy Takers’.
Make it an award-winning month with ‘Trophy Takers’.
Highlights
a movie marathon of award-winning films in run up to 2021 Golden Globe

‘Trophy Takers’ weekend stunts will treat movie lovers across the Middle East to Hollywood’s best award-winning films throughout February, including ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’, ‘Meet the Parents’, ‘Closer’, ‘Casino’ and many more.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 3 February 2021: Awards season is back! In the lead- up to the 78th Golden Globes taking place this month, FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and STAR Movies are joining forces to air a movie marathon every weekend of the month featuring many of Hollywood’s best award-winning films of all-time.

From February 4 until February 27, three award-winning films will air:

Every Thursday on FOX Movies at 9:30pm UAE time/ 8:30pm KSA time

Every Friday on STAR Movies at 9:00pm UAE time/ 8:00pm KSA time

Every Saturday on FOX Action Movies at 10pm pm UAE time/ 9:00 KSA time

Including a blend of action, comedy and drama, the ‘Trophy Takers’ collection of feted Hollywood blockbusters line up is as follows:

  • February 4 – ‘Meet the Parents’ on FOX MOVIES. This classic American comedy, starring Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo, chronicles a series of unfortunate events that befall a good-hearted but hapless nurse (Ben Stiller) while visiting his girlfriend's parents (Robert DeNiro). 

  • February 5 – ‘The Wife’ on STAR MOVIES. Starring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater, this 2017 drama is based on a novel about a woman who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband who is about to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

  • February 6 – ‘Collateral’ on FOX ACTION Movies. Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, this American Neo-noir action thriller tells the story of a Los Angeles cab driver who is taken hostage by a hitman on a contract killing spree.

  • February 11 – ‘Flight’ on FOX Movies. This 2012 American drama starring Denzel Washington tells the story of an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously cash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure, saving nearly everyone on-board.

  • February 12 – ‘Closer’ on STAR MOVIES. A 2004 American romantic drama features an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Nathalie Portman and Clive Owen. 

  • February 13 – ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’ on FOX ACTION Movies. A 2014 American dystopian science fiction adventure starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The movie earned over $755 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2014 and the second highest grossing entry in The Hunger Games series.

  • February 18 – ‘Into the Wild’ on FOX Movies. A 2007 American biographical adventure drama film written, co-produced and directed by Sean Penn, tells the story of a man who hiked across North American into the Alaskan wilderness in the 1990s.  

  • February 19 – ‘Casino’ on STAR Movies. A 1995 American epic crime film, directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the nonfiction book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas by Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Scorsese.

  • February 20 – ‘Twelve Monkeys’ on FOX Action Movies. A 1995 American science fiction film starring Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt. It is a full-length film remake of the 1960s French science-fiction featurette La Jetée.

  • February 25 – ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ on FOX Movies. A 2019 computer-animated action fantasy film loosely based on the book series by the same name. It follows the main protagonist Viking Hiccup seeking a dragon utopia called “The Hidden World.”

  • February 26 – ‘Changeling’ on STAR Movies. Starring Angelina Jolie, this 2008 American mystery crime drama film is based on real-life events. It explores child endangerment, female disempowerment, political corruption, mistreatment of mental health patients, and the repercussions of violence. 

  • February 27 – ‘American Gangster’ on FOX ACTION Movies. Starring Denzel Washington and Russel Crowe, this 2007 American biographical crime film is fictionally based on the criminal career of Frank Lucas, a gangster who smuggled illegal substances into the US on American service planes returning from Vietnam, before being detained by a task force. 

Make it an award-winning month with ‘Trophy Takers’.

Available on FOX MOVIES , STAR MOVIES AND FOX ACTION Movies on e-life & du in the UAE, BeIN & Ooredoo, OSN & Jawwy in Saudi Arabia.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...