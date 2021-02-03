FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and Star Movies to Host ‘Trophy Takers’ 

‘Trophy Takers’ weekend stunts will treat movie lovers across the Middle East to Hollywood’s best award-winning films throughout February, including ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’, ‘Meet the Parents’, ‘Closer’, ‘Casino’ and many more.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 3 February 2021: Awards season is back! In the lead- up to the 78th Golden Globes taking place this month, FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies and STAR Movies are joining forces to air a movie marathon every weekend of the month featuring many of Hollywood’s best award-winning films of all-time.

From February 4 until February 27, three award-winning films will air:

Every Thursday on FOX Movies at 9:30pm UAE time/ 8:30pm KSA time

Every Friday on STAR Movies at 9:00pm UAE time/ 8:00pm KSA time

Every Saturday on FOX Action Movies at 10pm pm UAE time/ 9:00 KSA time

Including a blend of action, comedy and drama, the ‘Trophy Takers’ collection of feted Hollywood blockbusters line up is as follows:

February 4 – ‘Meet the Parents’ on FOX MOVIES. This classic American comedy, starring Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo, chronicles a series of unfortunate events that befall a good-hearted but hapless nurse (Ben Stiller) while visiting his girlfriend's parents (Robert DeNiro).

February 5 – ‘The Wife’ on STAR MOVIES. Starring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater, this 2017 drama is based on a novel about a woman who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband who is about to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

February 6 – ‘Collateral’ on FOX ACTION Movies. Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, this American Neo-noir action thriller tells the story of a Los Angeles cab driver who is taken hostage by a hitman on a contract killing spree.

February 11 – ‘Flight’ on FOX Movies. This 2012 American drama starring Denzel Washington tells the story of an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously cash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure, saving nearly everyone on-board.

February 12 – ‘Closer’ on STAR MOVIES. A 2004 American romantic drama features an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Nathalie Portman and Clive Owen.

February 13 – ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 ’ on FOX ACTION Movies. A 2014 American dystopian science fiction adventure starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The movie earned over $755 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2014 and the second highest grossing entry in The Hunger Games series.

February 18 – ‘Into the Wild’ on FOX Movies. A 2007 American biographical adventure drama film written, co-produced and directed by Sean Penn, tells the story of a man who hiked across North American into the Alaskan wilderness in the 1990s.

February 19 – ‘Casino’ on STAR Movies. A 1995 American epic crime film, directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the nonfiction book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas by Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Scorsese.

February 20 – ‘Twelve Monkeys’ on FOX Action Movies. A 1995 American science fiction film starring Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt. It is a full-length film remake of the 1960s French science-fiction featurette La Jetée.

February 25 – ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World’ on FOX Movies. A 2019 computer-animated action fantasy film loosely based on the book series by the same name. It follows the main protagonist Viking Hiccup seeking a dragon utopia called “The Hidden World.”

February 26 – ‘Changeling’ on STAR Movies. Starring Angelina Jolie, this 2008 American mystery crime drama film is based on real-life events. It explores child endangerment, female disempowerment, political corruption, mistreatment of mental health patients, and the repercussions of violence.

February 27 – ‘American Gangster’ on FOX ACTION Movies. Starring Denzel Washington and Russel Crowe, this 2007 American biographical crime film is fictionally based on the criminal career of Frank Lucas, a gangster who smuggled illegal substances into the US on American service planes returning from Vietnam, before being detained by a task force.

Make it an award-winning month with ‘Trophy Takers’.

Available on FOX MOVIES , STAR MOVIES AND FOX ACTION Movies on e-life & du in the UAE, BeIN & Ooredoo, OSN & Jawwy in Saudi Arabia.