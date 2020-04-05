'Freaking Jerk'! Justin Bieber ANNOYED by Kuwaiti Singer Nasser Abbas During Instagram Live.. Watch What He Did!

Kuwaiti singer Nasser Abbas caused a stir of controversy yesterday, after storming Justin Bieber's Instagram live.

Nasser was spamming on Justin's live, as he annoyingly kept typing the comment "Request me lets sing together bro".

At the beginning, Bieber was respectful and asked Nasser, politely, to quit writing in order to give others the chance to comment.

But with Abbas insisting on his request, Justin said:

"Dude Nasser Abbas bro quit writing cuz I can't see any other comments. Freaking jerk!"

He added: "bro stop! Nasser Abbas I'm not gonna sing with you bro, I'm sorry, I'm not, so please stop writing that, cuz you're ruining it for everybody else, I can't see any other comment cuz you're freaking spamming. I don't wanna have to block you".

After things didn't work out with Justin, Nasser Turned to Madison Beer and spammed her live with the comment "I want to challenge with you", which prompted the singer to respond: "Nasser be quiet!"

Eventually, it turned out that Justin Bieber did not block Nasser, as he tweeted a picture of Justin's profile captioning it: "People, I have good news, Justin did not block me! Thank you @justinbieber".

Nasser Abbas is an Iranian artist residing in Kuwait, born in 1995, who entered the music scene in 2010.