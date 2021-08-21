Fred Armisen, Samba Schutte Join 'Our Flag Means Death' Cast

Fred Armisen and Samba Schutte have joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming original comedy series, Our Flag Means Death.

The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who leaves his privileged life to become a pirate.

Armisen and Schutte join a cast that includes Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as feared pirate Blackbeard.

Co-stars include Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill and Vico Ortiz.

People of Earth creator David Jenkins created Our Flag Means Death and also serves as the showrunner. Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) also is executive producing and will direct the pilot.

Armisen starred in Portlandia and Documentary Now! Schutte starred in Sunnyside and 9-1-1.