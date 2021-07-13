Free From Alcohol! Patricia Heaton Celebrates 3 Years of Sobriety

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Patricia Heaton took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video letting her followers know she's now three years sober.

The star previously revealed that she stopped drinking in 2018 after it became too important of a ritual for her.

"It’s July when we celebrate our nation’s freedom. Also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me," the actor shared.

The 63-year-old wanted her fans to also message her if they are working on their sobriety "So, just wanted to share that with you. And message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all. Have a great day."

And in response, several followers shared their own journeys with sobriety, ranging from some people counting days to others celebrating decades of sobriety.

Patricia has been focusing on her health and fitness recently, including trying to swim 50 laps four to five times a week.