Free Comedy Show For The Family At Modhesh World

Modhesh World may be wrapping up for the summer on 24 August, but it’s all set to host a final hoorah with the Meylas Al Comedia stand-up comedy show. Five homegrown comics are taking over Showtime Zone on 23 August for a free show, so you can enjoy all the attractions before settling in for a hearty laugh.

Abdullah Al Qassab, Mohammed Aly Momos, Abdullah Ali, Wissam and Yusuf ElKott are making an appearance at this family-friendly comedy evening. Each performer is a local star in his own right, boasting exciting credits and appearances on and off television.

The show starts at 8:30pm, giving you and your family plenty of time to make the most of Modhesh World before it closes for the season. With five action-packed zones featuring go-karts, bumper cars, bungee trampolines and arcade games, great adventures await children of all ages.

Meet the performers

Abdullah Al Qassab has spread his name far and wide across the UAE, performing at universities, public events, for government teams and more. He’s also a frequent face on TV, whether as a guest or host, and has theatre credits and awards to his name.

Mohammed Aly Momos is known for his keen observational skills and quick wit, which keep audiences on their toes. His relatable humour is endearing to all, and he has appeared alongside celebrated names like the USA’s Ahmed Ahmed, UAE’s Ali El Sayed and India’s Papa CJ.

Abdullah Ali is an Emirati comedian who picked up comedy at the age of 17 and hasn’t looked back since. His routines explore growing up in the melting pot that is Dubai, and he has recently performed at the One Africa Global Comedy Fest with other international comedians.

Wissam is a father of four who juggles a day job as a cafe manager with his hobby of stand-up comedy. He has performed on Comedy Central Presents Comedy 3al Wagef, as well as at the last two Montreux Comedy Festivals.

Forgoing his degree in civil engineering, Yusuf ElKott began acting two years ago. Despite facing criticism for his decision, he never turned his back on pursuing his passion and has worked tirelessly to refine his comedy style.

Stay tuned to Dubai Calendar for the latest on events in Dubai or download the Dubai Calendar app.