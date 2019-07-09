Free Hala Al Turk Concert in Dubai

Published July 9th, 2019 - 09:17 GMT
Hala Al Turk
Catch the young superstar live

One of the region’s favourite young artists, Hala Al Turk, is performing a free concert at Modhesh World this Thursday, 11 July. See the 17-year-old Bahraini pop star, whose hits include ‘Happy Happy’ and new release ‘Khali Blash’, dial up the excitement at 7pm. 

Head to Modhesh World early to revel in all the fun on offer before the pop princess takes to the stage. Venture through toddler-friendly entertainment at Little Adventures Zone, play retro arcade games at Arcadium Zone or chase exciting thrills and physical adventures at The Wheels Zone. If you get hungry, a variety of snacks are available from Dubai’s favourite food outlets. Parents, meanwhile, can also delight in special treats, including the chance to win a brand new car and dining discounts at nearby hotels including Novotel

Hala Al Turk’s concert starts at 7pm on 11 July at Modhesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre.

