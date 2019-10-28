"Freed From Restrictions"! Amr Saad's Wife Officially Announces Their Divorce

Fans of Egyptian actor Amr Saad were surprised by his separation from wife Shaima Fawzi, after a long marriage for many years.





Amr Saad's divorce news came a few months after his brother actor Ahmed Saad separated from actress Sumaya El Khashab.

Amr's wife announced their divorce on Saturday evening through her account on Instagram, where she posted a selfie and commented:

"Now I declare my full freedom from all links and restrictions and marriage. Thank God'.

The comment shocked hers and Amr's followers.

Some fans did not expect the couple, who kept the details of their private lives completely out of the limelight, to separate.

Shaima rarely appeared at ceremonies with her ex-husband, and typically their only public display of affection was to leave romantic comments on each other's social media pictures every now and then.