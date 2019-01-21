French-Algerian Actress Farida Khelfa Returns to the Runway at Paris Couture Week

Farida Khelfa returns to the runway for Schiaparelli (Source: AFP)

French-Algerian actress Farida Khelfa just returned to the runway at Paris Couture Week, walking the catwalk for Schiaparelli.

The 58-year-old was the brand ambassador for the Parisian label for five years, before she abruptly stepped down in 2017 and her turn on the catwalk on Monday has tongues wagging about a possible return.

She walked in the label’s spring 2019 couture show in Paris wearing a dark A-line coat with a large brooch at the collar, cowboy boots and a box clutch.

(Source: faridakhelfa - Instagram)