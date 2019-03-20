French Montana, Akon, and Pitbull Are Confirmed Performers in Saudi Arabia!

In light of the changes and reforms that are being undertaken by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman, what used to be unimaginable is turning into a norm (Source: frenchmontana - akon - pitbull - Instagram)

Previously known as a conservative country; Saudi Arabia is now leaving its doors wide open for international performers!

The Kingdom has gone through a tough rollercoaster during the past year. But now, is preparing for another music festival in Dammam’s Life Park as part of the Sharqia Season that’s taking place in Saudi’s Eastern Province. It’s where visitors will be able to enjoy different cultural, sporting events, as well as musical entertainment at several locations in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.

In light of the changes and reforms that are being undertaken by the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman, what used to be unimaginable is turning into a norm. Saudi Arabia is currently going through revolutionary changes to achieve his 2030 vision for the country.

The 11-day festival kickstarted on the 14th of March and will end on the 30th. The confirmed performers so far are Moroccan Rapper French Montana, American Rapper Pitbull, and the Hitmaker Akon.

Pitbull will hit the stage on the 21st of March; he’s expected to sing some of our favorite songs such as “international love”, “I know you want me”, and many more. Both French Montana and Akon are going to perform on the 22nd of March.