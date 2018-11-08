French Montana Is the Latest in the List of International Concerts Happening on Grand Prix Weekend

American Hip-hop Superstar, French Montana was just announced to be the latest in the list of international concerts happening on the Grand Prix weekend! (Source: frenchmontana - Instagram)

The long-awaited annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is finally happening this month, and like every year, the line-up of the after race concerts are mind-blowing.

We’ve already announced that this year’s line-up consists of the legendary band Guns N Roses; fan-favorite international Superstar, The Weeknd; British Popstar, Sam Smith, and the American Rapper, Post Malone!

However, the after races aren’t the only thing happening on the iconic F1 weekend, the whole emirate is full of crazy parties that you don’t want to miss!

American Hip-hop Superstar, French Montana was just announced to be the latest in the list of international concerts happening on the Grand Prix weekend! Montana will headline Friday night at super club MAD at YAS Island, on the 23rd of November! The entry fee for the ladies will be AED200 and for the guys AED500; including two drinks.

French Montana has recently collaborated with two of the most successful singers in the Arab World; Lebanese Singer, Maya Diab, and Canadian/Lebanese Singer, Massari! The amazing trio produced a beautiful remake of Amr Diab’s legendary, Nour El Ein.

Even though French Montana has tons of great international hits, we’re definitely sure that this will be the most anticipated hit in his Abu Dhabi gig!