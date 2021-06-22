Friends Star James Michael Tyler AKA 'Gunther' Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

And James Michael Tyler revealed this week that it was his decision not to attend the recent Friends reunion special in person, but not due to covid concerns.

The actor, 59, revealed the sad news of his stage IV prostate cancer diagnosis on the Today Show on Monday, which was the primary reason he chose to dial in via Zoom for the HBO Max special.

'[The plan was] to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities,' Tyler shared.

But due to his battle with cancer, which he revealed has left him paralyzed from the waist down, that plan was unfortunately scrapped.

'It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know?' the actor said.

'I didn’t want to be like, "Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer."'

During the segment, James shared that he first became aware of his diagnosis in September 2018.

He added that the reunion, which took place with all six primary Friends cast members late last month, was for him 'bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included.'

Tyler also mentioned that the producers of the show have been aware of his diagnosis 'for a long time,' while the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry – know of his condition 'at this point'.

