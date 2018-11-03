'Frozen 2' Will be Screened in Cinemas on November 22
Animated sequel Frozen 2 has a new release date and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
The new release date moves the film up one week and puts it before the Thanksgiving holiday. Frozen 2 was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 27, 2019.
Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are set to reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa respectively, alongside Josh Gad returning as snowman Olaf.
Frozen helmers Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are directing once again based off of a script by Allison Schroeder and Lee. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to join the voice cast.
The original Frozen is the highest grossing animated film of all time, having earned $1.3 billion worldwide.
Bell previously teased the sequel in April, calling it very good. "I know the songs, I know the story -- it's very good," she said. "I can't say much more than that or I'll get in trouble."
