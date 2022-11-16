Full list: Grammy nominees for 2023

The full list for the 2023 Grammy Awards is finally here, and it's full of surprises!
According to the Grammy's website, the ceremony will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+.
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA
“Easy on Me,” Adele
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
“Woman,” Doja Cat
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage by ABBA
30 by Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres by Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
Special by Lizzo
Harry's House by Harry Styles
Song of the Year
"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeah
Best R&B Performance
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé
"Here with Me" — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
