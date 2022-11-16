Full list: Grammy nominees for 2023

The full list for the 2023 Grammy Awards is finally here, and it's full of surprises!

According to the Grammy's website, the ceremony will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album of the Year



Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry's House by Harry Styles

Song of the Year



"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album





Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album



RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song



"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album



WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeah

Best R&B Performance



"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here with Me" — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan