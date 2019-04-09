Fun for Little Ones This Week in Dubai

Spring into all kinds of family-friendly entertainment (Shutterstock)

April showers Dubai with all kinds of fun-filled activities for the little ones. Waterpark wonderlands, plays based on their favourite stories and a chance to dive headfirst into creative learning ­– we’ve rounded up all the exciting events on offer for children this week in Dubai.

A tropical island getaway

Legoland Water Park has transformed into a tropical island during spring break with all kinds of exciting activities and entertainment. Live drummers and fire dancers are turning up the heat at the family-friendly attraction, while the barbequed treats on offer will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Outside the water, exciting hula-hoop and musical statue challenges await while volleyball tournaments offer all a chance to win exciting toys and park vouchers.

When: until 13 April

Where: Legoland Water Park

More info

Jungle fun at Madinat Theatre

Man-cub Mowgli and his wild friends are taking over Madinat Theatre with a fabulous musical rendition of everybody’s favourite tale, The Jungle Book. Learn the laws of the jungle in this immersive production, which features vibrant costumes, awe-inspiring sets, sing-alongs and even audience interaction to keep children on their toes. Every adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic is an undeniable hit, so you’re bound to enjoy this incredible story brought to life.

When: until 13 April

Where: Madinat Theatre

More info

Enter a whimsical world

Chase the White Rabbit, sip tea with the Mad Hatter and voyage through the fantastical world of Wonderland aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2. Alice and her eccentric friends are inviting all to a live production of Lewis Carroll’s time-defying tale by the West End cast, where everything only ever gets curious-er and curious-er. Enhance this extraordinary experience with a special Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, where the whole family can indulge in delicious quintessential tea-time delights and appearances by characters from the show.

When: 10-13 April

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

Buy tickets

Fun with learning at OliOli

OliOli, an experiential playground for children, is hosting a limited-time indoor carnival. The venue has designed three curated zones so that kids can enjoy new and immersive activities everywhere they go. In the Absurd Arcade, children will discover classic arcade games like Pac Man rewritten to leave in fits of laughter. Or, they can venture into Insane Illusions where nothing is quite as it seems. In the third zone, children will discover classic carnival attractions for a day of free-spirited, hands-on learning.

When: Until 13 April

Where: OliOli

More info

Spring into the season

Al Barari is bringing together the best of the season at its outdoor extravaganza, the Spring Festival. Little ones can scavenge through green lawns during the city’s biggest egg hunt, make furry friends at the petting zoo or journey their way through a vegetable patch. You’ll find craft workshops and a circus school for kids to learn new tricks, while parents can enjoy the delicious food and live performances on offer all day long.

When: 12-20 April

Where: Al Barari

Buy tickets

Paint and read with Willow the Dog

Painting, reading and playtime with a friendly pup – mix all these awesome elements into one fabulous workshop at thejamjar. The community arts centre is inviting children aged nine years and older to tackle the timeless tale of ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ in the comforting presence of Willow, a loveable golden retriever. This class is designed to help increase a child's confidence with text while understanding key elements of the story as they paint out various scenes and emotions.

When: 13 April

Where: thejamjar

More info

Download the Dubai Calendar app: