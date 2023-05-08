Funny moments from King Charles coronation

ALBAWABA -King Charles III's Coronation ceremony on Saturday featured a number of funny and awkward moments that went viral on social media platforms.

Despite King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla being the stars of the pomp and grandeur celebration, viewers watching live ended up being distracted by the funny and awkward moments that surfaced around the 2,000 attendees.

1. Katy Perry struggles to find her seat

Katy Perry performed at the Coronation on Sunday and rocked the show, but something else concerning the actress went viral, and it was not her performance.

The singer, who wore a huge mesh fascinator hat struggled to find her seat at the ceremony and instantly became a meme on Twitter.

Katy Perry confirms she has found her seat after a video of her looking for her seat at the #Coronation went viral. pic.twitter.com/XNFWi684Wy — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 6, 2023

Perry had to ask for help from those already seated, and later tweeted: "Don't worry guys I found my seat."

That is not the only awkward moment the Fireworks singer had, as the moment she arrived at Westminster Abbey, she nearly fell to the floor as the heel she was wearing almost broke.

🚨 | Katy Perry almost fell as she left the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/6SSAP2alN5 — Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 6, 2023

2. Prince Andrew greeted with boos

Prince Andrew has been heavily criticized for his friendship with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and has faced allegations of sexual impropriety.

He permanently resigned from all his public roles in May 2020 as a result of the controversy.

PRINCE ANDREW BOOED ON WAY TO CORONATION OF KING CHARLES.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/44INgilzwj — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) May 6, 2023

And the moment Prince Andrew arrived for the ceremony, he was booed as he was driven past royalists, and he was not given a special role at the service.

3. A horse accident

After the coronation the horse engages reverse gear and hits the barrier #BREAKING#Coronation pic.twitter.com/aJLJIofafz — .aspendos (@aspendos_1789) May 6, 2023

After the coronation, a horse ridden by a royal guard crashed into a barrier.

4. Prince Harry reportedly didn't see a thing!

Prince Harry who attended his father's coronation alone while his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California was seated way back in the third row, in front of him was Princess Anne, who wore a fancy hat and ended up blocking his view.

Prince Harry's view at the #coronation of his father, King Charles III, was partially disrupted by his aunt Princess Anne's large feather hat.https://t.co/S3P2z6YpTh pic.twitter.com/aHv09NMZop — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 6, 2023

Many social media users suggested that the red feather on the hat that hid Harry's face was done on purpose.

5. A grim reaper attended?

An eerie-looking guest briefly appeared during the coronation.

In a video taken to Twitter, a figure wearing a dark robe and a black hood holding an item that looked like a scythe can be seen passing through the entrance at Westminster Abbey.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

Many questioned who that grim reaper-looking figure was, and people speculated if it was Meghan Markle disguised to attend her father-in-law's coronation.

6. Prince Louis forgot the new national anthem!

Once again, Prince Louis stole the show at a royal event.

While he was singing the national anthem, the young prince kept yawning and accidentally chanted: "God save the Queen."

Prince Louis is all of us! 👑

Caught in the moment, he sings “God Save the Queen” before correcting himself and belting out “God Save the King” 🙌 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/JX6zkntBGh — Jeannie Milne (@MadameJem) May 7, 2023

And yes, he kept yawning throughout the coronation.



7. Anthony McPartlin practicing a fake smile for the cameras

UK TV presenter Anthony McPartlin was filmed making bizarre facial expressions as he appeared looking as if he was practicing a fake smile during King Charles' coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Ant & Drugs



Uk TV presenter yesterday at King Nonce Charles Coronation pic.twitter.com/G8YSUylp0d — Concerned Citizen (@cotupacs) May 7, 2023

